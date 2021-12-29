Homicide suspected in death of 36-year-old Cleveland woman, medical examiner says

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner’s Office released the identity of a woman who was found dead on the city of Cleveland’s East side.

According to the medical examiner’s office, Tierra Smith died from a suspected homicide on Tuesday.

The 36-year-old victim from Cleveland was found dead in the area of Kingsford Avenue and East 144th Street at approximately 5:30 p.m.

Cleveland police said officers were investigating the death, adding that it may have been a domestic incident. Additional details were not yet released from detectives.

This is a developing story.

