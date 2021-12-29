2 Strong 4 Bullies
Share Your Holidays
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Homicide suspected in death of 36-year-old Cleveland woman, medical examiner says

By Chris Anderson
Published: Dec. 29, 2021 at 7:16 AM EST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner’s Office released the identity of a woman who was found dead on the city of Cleveland’s East side.

According to the medical examiner’s office, Tierra Smith died from a suspected homicide on Tuesday.

The 36-year-old victim from Cleveland was found dead in the area of Kingsford Avenue and East 144th Street at approximately 5:30 p.m.

Cleveland police said officers were investigating the death, adding that it may have been a domestic incident. Additional details were not yet released from detectives.

This is a developing story.

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ohioans catch COVID after receiving vaccines
The Cleveland skyline taken from the Lorain-Carnegie Bridge.
These zip codes are experiencing the highest levels of COVID-19 infections in Cleveland
Ivermectin tablets for humans
Ohio representative: Unvaccinated patients are attacking hospital workers for not giving ‘right’ treatment
2 dead in fiery crash in Newburgh Heights
2 killed in fiery crash on I-77 after fleeing from traffic stop in stolen SUV, police say
(Source: WOIO)
Cleveland Police fatally shoot man in downtown Cleveland Sunday

Latest News

19 News
South Euclid residents want to shed light on safety issues because of dark streets
19 News
Homicide suspected in death of 36-year-old Cleveland woman, medical examiner says
A neighborhood at Monticello Boulevard and Trebisky Road say, "Let there be lights!"
South Euclid residents want to shed light on safety issues because of dark streets
Cleveland Cavaliers guard Ricky Rubio (3) is assisted off the court by teammates during the...
Ricky Rubio leaves Tuesday’s game with leg injury; Cleveland Cavaliers await results of MRI