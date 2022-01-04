Baker Mayfield’s status for Cleveland Browns finale unclear: ‘I’m pretty damn beat up’

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Baker Mayfield admitted that he intends on getting surgery to repair his injured left shoulder, but the Cleveland Browns quarterback did not give a clear timeline for when he would go forward with the medical procedure.

“I’ve made the decision and have had discussions that I am going to have surgery,” the Browns quarterback said after Cleveland’s 26-14 loss on Monday night to the Pittsburgh Steelers. “When it’s happening, that has not been decided.”

The Browns are scheduled to host the Bengals on Sunday, a week after Cincinnati secured the AFC North title. It’s unclear if Mayfield will be available for that game.

“It’s time for me to start looking at what’s in the best interest of me and my health,” Mayfield said.

Mayfield, who has been dealing with a torn labrum in his non-throwing shoulder since Week 2, was sacked nine times during the Monday Night Football game.

A tough first half for Baker and the Browns 😬 pic.twitter.com/xejxtnuiBq — ESPN (@espn) January 4, 2022

“I’ve continued to lay it out on the line when I haven’t been healthy and tried to fight for our guys,” Mayfield added. “Right now, I’m pretty damn beat up, to be honest with you. There’s no way around it. I gave it everything I had tonight.”

Fans on social media were not kind to Mayfield and the Browns, who were already officially eliminated from playoff contention ahead of Monday’s game.

Chubb has had to have thought at least one time tonight “What if I Antonio Brown’d Right Now?” right? — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) January 4, 2022

Do the @Browns know Nick Chubb is a member of their football team? — Dan Orlovsky (@danorlovsky7) January 4, 2022

How many times have the Steelers sacked Baker Mayfield tonight? pic.twitter.com/invjEymhXf — Jenna Harner (@JennaHarner11) January 4, 2022

Who are blaming Baker’s performance on tonite? Let’s huddle up and get our name’s STR8. — shannon sharpe (@ShannonSharpe) January 4, 2022

Really nice of Baker to throw another INT for Big Ben to get his standing O 🤟🏻 — Boston Connor (@BostonConnr) January 4, 2022

The amount of Progressive commercials Baker Mayfield has is insane since he’s gonna be an employee for them in the next 6 months. — Ahmed/Not A Lakers Fan 🇸🇴 (@big_business_) January 4, 2022

Baker Mayfield in the XFL next season pic.twitter.com/bZrnkqzSoc — Burgan (@itsburgan) January 4, 2022

The 7-9 Browns host the playoffs-bound Bengals to end the 2021-22 season on Jan. 9 at 1 p.m.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.