2 Strong 4 Bullies
Share Your Holidays
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

COVID surge forces postponement of Cleveland Orchestra’s Martin Luther King, Jr. Celebration Concert and Community Day

Cleveland Orchestra officials announced they’re postponing this year’s concert and community...
Cleveland Orchestra officials announced they’re postponing this year’s concert and community day celebrating Martin Luther King, Jr. until June 4. (SOURCE: Cleveland Orchestra)
By Devin Higgins
Published: Jan. 6, 2022 at 3:08 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland Orchestra officials announced they’re postponing this year’s concert and community day celebrating Martin Luther King, Jr. until June 4.

The two-day event was scheduled for January 17 and 18.

“Due to the current surge of Covid-19 cases in Northeast Ohio and a High Transmission rating from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), The Cleveland Orchestra regrets having to postpone its Martin Luther King, Jr. Celebration Concert and Community Day,” officials said in a press release.

“[It] will be rescheduled to Saturday, June 4, bringing the community together near the Juneteenth holiday for this uplifting event. The new ticket distribution date will be announced in the coming months.”

The orchestra is offering free access of the entire 2018 Martin Luther King, Jr. Celebration Concert from January 17 through February 28, on its video streaming service Adella.live and the Adella app,.

Details of the streamed concert can be found from a previous announcement here.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ohioans catch COVID after receiving vaccines
The Cleveland skyline taken from the Lorain-Carnegie Bridge.
These zip codes are experiencing the highest levels of COVID-19 infections in Cleveland
Ivermectin tablets for humans
Ohio representative: Unvaccinated patients are attacking hospital workers for not giving ‘right’ treatment
(Source: WOIO)
Cleveland Police fatally shoot man in downtown Cleveland Sunday
Off-duty Cleveland Police officer shot and killed in carjacking
Off-duty Cleveland Police officer shot and killed in carjacking

Latest News

Marcus Epps
Euclid councilman pleads not guilty to multiple housing violations
19 News PM livestreaming events Elemental 1
James Kimbrough
Suspect identified in deadly parking lot shooting of McDonald’s employee in Sheffield Village
Eight red wolf pups from the Akron Zoo - 1 day old. The zoo received an anoymous estate gift of...
Akron Zoo gets $1.5 million estate gift, largest in its history