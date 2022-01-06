COVID surge forces postponement of Cleveland Orchestra’s Martin Luther King, Jr. Celebration Concert and Community Day

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland Orchestra officials announced they’re postponing this year’s concert and community day celebrating Martin Luther King, Jr. until June 4.

The two-day event was scheduled for January 17 and 18.

“Due to the current surge of Covid-19 cases in Northeast Ohio and a High Transmission rating from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), The Cleveland Orchestra regrets having to postpone its Martin Luther King, Jr. Celebration Concert and Community Day,” officials said in a press release.

“[It] will be rescheduled to Saturday, June 4, bringing the community together near the Juneteenth holiday for this uplifting event. The new ticket distribution date will be announced in the coming months.”

The orchestra is offering free access of the entire 2018 Martin Luther King, Jr. Celebration Concert from January 17 through February 28, on its video streaming service Adella.live and the Adella app,.

Details of the streamed concert can be found from a previous announcement here.

