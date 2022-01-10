2 Strong 4 Bullies
Case Western Reserve University stocks vending machines with COVID tests

By Avery Williams
Published: Jan. 10, 2022 at 12:26 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Several vending machines at Case Western Reserve University have been stocked with free COVID-19 tests.

According to the university website, the vending machines include PCR and rapid antigen tests.

The vending machines are available at locations listed below:

  • Biomedical Research Building
  • Fribley Commons
  • Kent Hale Smith
  • Leutner Commons
  • Peter B. Lewis Building
  • Samson Pavilion
  • Sears Building
  • Tinkham Veale University Center
  • Tomlinson Hall
  • Veale Recreation
  • Convocation and Athletic Center
  • Wade Commons

Students are asked to follow these instructions after receiving a test.

