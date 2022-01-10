Case Western Reserve University stocks vending machines with COVID tests
Published: Jan. 10, 2022 at 12:26 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Several vending machines at Case Western Reserve University have been stocked with free COVID-19 tests.
According to the university website, the vending machines include PCR and rapid antigen tests.
The vending machines are available at locations listed below:
- Biomedical Research Building
- Fribley Commons
- Kent Hale Smith
- Leutner Commons
- Peter B. Lewis Building
- Samson Pavilion
- Sears Building
- Tinkham Veale University Center
- Tomlinson Hall
- Veale Recreation
- Convocation and Athletic Center
- Wade Commons
Students are asked to follow these instructions after receiving a test.
