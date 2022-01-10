Case Western Reserve University stocks vending machines with COVID tests

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Several vending machines at Case Western Reserve University have been stocked with free COVID-19 tests.

According to the university website, the vending machines include PCR and rapid antigen tests.

The vending machines are available at locations listed below:

Biomedical Research Building

Fribley Commons

Kent Hale Smith

Leutner Commons

Peter B. Lewis Building

Samson Pavilion

Sears Building

Tinkham Veale University Center

Tomlinson Hall

Veale Recreation

Convocation and Athletic Center

Wade Commons

Students are asked to follow these instructions after receiving a test.

