Canton police identify innocent man killed after being struck by driver in stolen vehicle

STARK COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - A 42-year-old Canton man was killed Thursday afternoon after the driver of a stolen van crashed into him, Canton police said.

The victim has been identified as Jason Robison.

Canton police said the deadly accident happened around 12:30 p.m. in the area of 4th Street NW and Harrison Avenue NW.

According to police, they received a call around 12:15 p.m. from a man who said his work van was stolen from the 600 block of WC Henderson Street NW.

A short time later, the van owner called back and said his vehicle was located at 4th Street NW and Lawn Avenue NW.

Officers responded and approached the stolen van, police said.

The suspects allegedly refused to exit the vehicle and instead fled at a high rate of speed.

Other officers responding to assist with the stolen vehicle, came across the deadly accident scene, which was about three blocks from where the vehicle fled.

Canton Police Chief Jack Angelo said city cameras captured the driver in the stolen van running the red light while heading westbound on 4th and slamming into the victim’s car.

Robison was trapped inside his car and had to be cut out by Canton firefighters.

Robison died from his injuries at a local hospital.

Both people in the stolen van were taken into custody, one of which was arrested following a pursuit on foot, according to Chief Angelo.

Canton police identified them as Jacob S. Lang, 33, and Andrew Taggart, 35.

Lang is charged with complicity to commit felonious assault and grand theft of a motor vehicle.

Jacob Lang ((Source: Stark County Sheriff))

Lang also had three outstanding warrants.

Taggart is charged with grand theft of a motor vehicle, felonious assault and failure to comply with the order or signal of a police officer.

Andrew Taggart ((Source: Stark County Sheriff))

Taggart also had three outstanding warrants for theft.

Chief Angelo added charges related to the fatal crash are still pending prosecutor review.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.