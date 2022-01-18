East Cleveland police follow footprints in snow, arrest juvenile wanted for attempted murder

EAST CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A 16-year-old Cleveland boy wanted for attempted murder was arrested by East Cleveland police officers early Tuesday morning after a chase.

According to East Cleveland police, around 1:30 a.m. an officer spotted a car stolen in a carjacking in Cleveland.

After a short pursuit, the teenager crashed into a snow bank in the area of St. Clair Avenue and E. 152nd Street and then fled on foot.

The officer followed the teenager’s footprints to his hiding place behind a building in the 14900 block of St. Clair Avenue.

After the teenager was in custody, East Cleveland police officers learned he was wanted by Cleveland police for a Nov. 11, 2021 attempted murder in the 16000 block of Parkgrove Avenue.

Details of the carjacking have not yet been released.

