Cleveland mother to face judge for death of 1-year-old son who had fentanyl in his system

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The woman charged with felony endangering children is expected to face a judge on Friday morning after her 1-year-old son died with suspected fentanyl in his system.

The arraignment hearing for Casey Bisner is scheduled for 8:30 a.m. at the Cleveland Municipal Court.

**19 News will update this story at the conclusion of the court hearing**

According to court documents, the infant, identified as 15-month-old Ricardo Johnson Jr., was found dead in the care of his mother on Jan. 14.

Police said first responders were dispatched to a separate emergency, but were waved down by Bisner in the area of West 103rd Street. She told officials that her child was unconscious and wouldn’t wake up.

Bisner later admitted to police that she was high on marijuana on the night her son died. Heroin and other drug items were also found at her home at the time of her son’s death. She was arrested several days later.

Results of an official toxicology report from the Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner’s Office are pending, but a preliminary screening identified fentanyl in the infant boy’s system.

Bisner denied any knowledge of having fentanyl in her home, court records show.

Additional charges, such as manslaughter, could be presented once the final toxicology report is submitted, the prosecutor’s office said in court documents.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.