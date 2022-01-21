2 Strong 4 Bullies
Share Your Holidays
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Cleveland mother to face judge for death of 1-year-old son who had fentanyl in his system

Casey Bisner
Casey Bisner(Source: Jail)
By Chris Anderson
Published: Jan. 21, 2022 at 6:11 AM EST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The woman charged with felony endangering children is expected to face a judge on Friday morning after her 1-year-old son died with suspected fentanyl in his system.

The arraignment hearing for Casey Bisner is scheduled for 8:30 a.m. at the Cleveland Municipal Court.

**19 News will update this story at the conclusion of the court hearing**

According to court documents, the infant, identified as 15-month-old Ricardo Johnson Jr., was found dead in the care of his mother on Jan. 14.

Police said first responders were dispatched to a separate emergency, but were waved down by Bisner in the area of West 103rd Street. She told officials that her child was unconscious and wouldn’t wake up.

Bisner later admitted to police that she was high on marijuana on the night her son died. Heroin and other drug items were also found at her home at the time of her son’s death. She was arrested several days later.

RELATED: Investigation against Bisner open in connection to possible drug sales from home

Results of an official toxicology report from the Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner’s Office are pending, but a preliminary screening identified fentanyl in the infant boy’s system.

Bisner denied any knowledge of having fentanyl in her home, court records show.

Additional charges, such as manslaughter, could be presented once the final toxicology report is submitted, the prosecutor’s office said in court documents.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Cleveland skyline taken from the Lorain-Carnegie Bridge.
These zip codes are experiencing the highest levels of COVID-19 infections in Cleveland
Security footage inside a Lorain elementary school captured an employee forcing a student to...
Video appears to confirm Lorain school worker forced student to eat from trash
Off-duty Cleveland Police officer shot and killed in carjacking
Off-duty Cleveland Police officer shot and killed in carjacking
Snow in Brecksville
NWS: Over 25 inches of snow already recorded in parts of Northeast Ohio (interactive map, photos)
US Marshals offer reward for information leading to capture of Lenmuel Brown
US Marshals offer reward for information leading to Ohio drug dealer’s arrest

Latest News

19 News
SWAT requested to scene after robbery suspect barricades himself in Cleveland home
CEO of Intel Corporation Pat Gelsinger speaks during a press conference at a hotel in Kuala...
Governor: 20,000 jobs, historical $20 billion investment coming to Ohio as part of Intel manufacturing plants project
19 News
SWAT requested to scene for robbery suspect who barricaded himself in Cleveland home
Ohio Turnpike and Infrastructure Commission "Name-A-Snowplow" contest winners
‘Plowy McPlowface’: Internet names Ohio snowplows