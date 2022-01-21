2 Strong 4 Bullies
Share Your Holidays
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Mother arrested after 1-year-old baby dies with fentanyl in his system

By Aria Janel
Published: Jan. 20, 2022 at 7:21 PM EST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) -Ricardo Johnson Jr. was just a year old when his life was cut short.

According to police, crews were on West 103rd Street responding to another emergency when the one-year-old’s mother, Casey Bisner, waved them down saying her baby wouldn’t wake up and was unconscious.

When police went inside the home, Ricardo was found dead and then taken to Metro Hospital.

According to court documents, Bisner admitted to police that she was high off marijuana the night Ricardo Jr. died.

A few days later, Bisner was arrested.

According to the arrest warrant, she’s facing a felony for child endangerment, after a preliminary tox screen showed fentanyl was found in the baby’s system.

“I’m not saying she wasn’t a good mom. I have no idea, but no matter how you shake it up, it’s not good,” said one neighbor under the condition of anoynmity.

According to court documents obtained by 19 News, police are requesting a high bond, saying they searched Bisner’s home and found heroin and other drug items.

They also discovered that Bisner had an open case with child protective services, because they believed drugs were being sold out of the home.

“We watch a lot of stuff on this street, you know a lot of stuff that isn’t good,” said a neighbor.

According to court documents, prosecutors suspect Bisner will be charged with manslaughter once final toxicology reports are in.

According to authorities, Bisner’s other three children are safe and with relatives.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Cleveland skyline taken from the Lorain-Carnegie Bridge.
These zip codes are experiencing the highest levels of COVID-19 infections in Cleveland
Ivermectin tablets for humans
Ohio representative: Unvaccinated patients are attacking hospital workers for not giving ‘right’ treatment
Off-duty Cleveland Police officer shot and killed in carjacking
Off-duty Cleveland Police officer shot and killed in carjacking
Snow in Brecksville
NWS: Over 25 inches of snow already recorded in parts of Northeast Ohio (interactive map, photos)
US Marshals offer reward for information leading to capture of Lenmuel Brown
US Marshals offer reward for information leading to Ohio drug dealer’s arrest

Latest News

Lakewood Mayor Megan George said residents could get a reminder on their door to clear snow out.
Lakewood issues reminders to its homeowners and businesses, shovel your sidewalks
Casey Bisner is in custody, after her 1-year-old son was found dead with fentanyl in his system.
Mother arrested after 1- year -old baby dies with fentanyl in his system
Members of the community brought lunch to members of the Fifth District, where Officer Shane...
Community members provide food to Cleveland Police’s fifth district as a way to honor slain officer Shane Bartek
Members of the community brought lunch to members of the Fifth District, where Officer Shane...
Community members provide food to Cleveland Police’s fifth district as a way to honor slain officer Shane Bartek