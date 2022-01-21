Mother arrested after 1- year -old baby dies with fentanyl in his system

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) -Ricardo Johnson Jr. was just a year old when his life was cut short.

According to police, crews were on West 103rd Street responding to another emergency when the one-year-old’s mother, Casey Bisner, waved them down saying her baby wouldn’t wake up and was unconscious.

When police went inside the home, Ricardo was found dead and then taken to Metro Hospital.

According to court documents, Bisner admitted to police that she was high off marijuana the night Ricardo Jr. died.

A few days later, Bisner was arrested.

According to the arrest warrant, she’s facing a felony for child endangerment, after a preliminary tox screen showed fentanyl was found in the baby’s system.

“I’m not saying she wasn’t a good mom. I have no idea, but no matter how you shake it up, it’s not good,” said one neighbor under the condition of anoynmity.

According to court documents obtained by 19 News, police are requesting a high bond, saying they searched Bisner’s home and found heroin and other drug items.

They also discovered that Bisner had an open case with child protective services, because they believed drugs were being sold out of the home.

“We watch a lot of stuff on this street, you know a lot of stuff that isn’t good,” said a neighbor.

According to court documents, prosecutors suspect Bisner will be charged with manslaughter once final toxicology reports are in.

According to authorities, Bisner’s other three children are safe and with relatives.

