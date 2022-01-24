2 Strong 4 Bullies
Share Your Holidays
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Mikesell’s Kitchen Sink Cookies

Mikesell’s Kitchen Sink Cookies
Mikesell’s Kitchen Sink Cookies(Mikesell's)
By 19 News Digital Team
Published: Jan. 24, 2022 at 12:27 PM EST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Mikesell’s Kitchen Sink Cookies

Ingredients

● ½ cup Mikesell’s potato chips, crushed

● ½ cup Mikesell’s pretzels, chopped

● ¾ cup milk chocolate chips

● ¾ cup white chocolate chips

● 18 caramels, cut in half

● 2 ¼ cups flour

● 1 ½ tsp baking powder

● 1 tsp baking soda

● 1 cup unsalted butter, room temperature

● ½ cup granulated sugar

● 1 ½ cups brown sugar

● 2 large eggs

● 2 tsp vanilla extract

Mikesell’s Kitchen Sink Cookies
Mikesell’s Kitchen Sink Cookies(Mikesell’s)

Directions

1. Preheat the oven to 350 degrees F. Line a large baking sheet with parchment paper and set aside.

2. In a medium bowl, whisk together flour, baking powder, and baking soda. Set aside.

3. Using a mixer, cream butter and sugars together for about 3 minutes. Add in the eggs and vanilla and mix until combined. With the mixer on low, slowly add in the dry ingredients. Stir in the chocolate chips, white chocolate chips, potato chips, and pretzels.

4. Form the cookie dough into balls, about 2 tablespoons of dough. Place a caramel piece in the center of the dough ball, making sure the cookie dough completely covers the caramel. Place on a prepared baking sheet, about 2 inches apart.

5. Bake cookies for 10-12 minutes or until the edges are slightly golden brown. Remove from oven and let cookies cool on the baking sheet for 2-3 minutes. Transfer to a wire cooling rack and cool completely.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Security footage inside a Lorain elementary school captured an employee forcing a student to...
Video appears to confirm Lorain school worker forced student to eat from trash
Off-duty Cleveland Police officer shot and killed in carjacking
Off-duty Cleveland Police officer shot and killed in carjacking
Snow in Brecksville
NWS: Over 25 inches of snow already recorded in parts of Northeast Ohio (interactive map, photos)
US Marshals offer reward for information leading to capture of Lenmuel Brown
US Marshals offer reward for information leading to Ohio drug dealer’s arrest
Tamara McLoyd
Woman charged in deadly carjacking of off-duty Cleveland police officer

Latest News

Maria sits down with TikTok Doc, Dr. Jennifer Greer to talk about new advancements in plastic...
Josh and Maria check out the latest in minimally invasive plastic surgery
Mental health is at the forefront of this conversation
The power of words: how mental health is being addressed during the NBA All-Stars
Winter getaways at Hocking Hills
How Hocking Hills can be the perfect winter escape
winter getaways at Hocking Hills
How to plan the perfect winter getaway in the Hocking Hills region