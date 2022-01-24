Mikesell’s Kitchen Sink Cookies

Ingredients

● ½ cup Mikesell’s potato chips, crushed

● ½ cup Mikesell’s pretzels, chopped

● ¾ cup milk chocolate chips

● ¾ cup white chocolate chips

● 18 caramels, cut in half

● 2 ¼ cups flour

● 1 ½ tsp baking powder

● 1 tsp baking soda

● 1 cup unsalted butter, room temperature

● ½ cup granulated sugar

● 1 ½ cups brown sugar

● 2 large eggs

● 2 tsp vanilla extract

Directions

1. Preheat the oven to 350 degrees F. Line a large baking sheet with parchment paper and set aside.

2. In a medium bowl, whisk together flour, baking powder, and baking soda. Set aside.

3. Using a mixer, cream butter and sugars together for about 3 minutes. Add in the eggs and vanilla and mix until combined. With the mixer on low, slowly add in the dry ingredients. Stir in the chocolate chips, white chocolate chips, potato chips, and pretzels.

4. Form the cookie dough into balls, about 2 tablespoons of dough. Place a caramel piece in the center of the dough ball, making sure the cookie dough completely covers the caramel. Place on a prepared baking sheet, about 2 inches apart.

5. Bake cookies for 10-12 minutes or until the edges are slightly golden brown. Remove from oven and let cookies cool on the baking sheet for 2-3 minutes. Transfer to a wire cooling rack and cool completely.

