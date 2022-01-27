Cause of fire at Streetsboro Happy Moose Bar & Grill determined to be ‘accidental’

STREETSBORO, Ohio (WOIO) - Fire department officials released their findings of the fire that occurred at the Happy Moose Bar & Grill on Jan. 21.

According to Captain Kevin Grimm, the restaurant sustained damage when a fire broke out within the walls of the kitchen behind a grill.

“After a thorough investigation, fire investigators have determined this to be accidental in nature,” Grimm wrote in his findings.

“The cause of the fire is a result of thermal decomposition of non-fire rated plywood in the wall, an area with limited air flow, in close proximity to a flat top grill. This process is also known as pyrolysis,” he added.

Because the wood within the wall had degraded over time, it reached a point where it became combustible, thanks to the heat coming from the grill, according to investigators.

Once ignited, the fire traveled up into an open area under the roof line, where it went towards an operating HVAC unit that was the primary source for more oxygen, the report stated.

The restaurant was not open for business at the time the fire started.

Employees and the owners were on site and evacuated after contacting emergency services.

No injuries or fatalities were reported and estimated damage was in excess of $250,000.

