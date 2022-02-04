Juvenile suspect arrested in East Cleveland torture, murder case bound over to adult court

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The 17-year-old female charged in connection with a torture, murder in East Cleveland has now been bound over to adult court.

The juvenile was arrested by East Cleveland police in November 2021 for the murder of Alishah Pointer, 22.

Her case is now pending before the Cuyahoga County Grand Jury.

Alishah Pointer (Source: FBI, Cleveland Division)

Pointer’s body was found Nov. 9, 2021 in the basement of a burned out home in the 14500 block of Savannah Avenue in East Cleveland.

Pointer was reported missing on Nov. 4, 2021 and police said she was tortured for information on a Cleveland crime before she was killed.

The five adults charged in connection with the murder of Pointer have a hearing on Monday, Feb. 7.

Hakeem-Ali Shomo, Brittany Smith, Nathaniel Poke Jr. ((Source: Cuyahoga County Sheriff))

Portria Williams, Brittany Smith, Anthony Bryant, Nathaniel Poke Jr. and Hakeem Ali Shomo are all charged with aggravated murder.

Anthony Bryant, Portria Williams ((Source: Cuyahoga County Sheriff))

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.