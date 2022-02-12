2 Strong 4 Bullies
Share Your Holidays
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

President Biden to visit Cleveland, Lorain next week to discuss infrastructure

President Joe Biden responds to reporters' questions during a meeting on efforts to lower...
President Joe Biden responds to reporters' questions during a meeting on efforts to lower prices for working families, in the East Room of the White House in Washington, Monday, Jan. 24, 2022.(AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)
By Avery Williams
Published: Feb. 12, 2022 at 2:41 PM EST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The White House on Saturday announced that President Joe Biden will visit Cleveland and Lorain next week to discuss infrastructure.

The president will highlight the infrastructure law during his trip on Thursday, according to the White House announcement.

Below is the message shared with 19 News:

“On Thursday, February 17, the President will travel to Cleveland and Lorain, Ohio to discuss how the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law delivers for the American people by rebuilding roads and bridges, upgrading water systems, cleaning up the environment, and creating good-paying, union jobs.”

No additional details were immediately available.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Eight Ohio counties are currently under a Level 2 or 3 snow emergency until further notice
Counties in Northern Ohio under Level 2, 3 snow emergencies until further notice
Road conditions in Erie County
‘No one should be driving’: Level 3 snow emergencies issued for several Northeast Ohio counties
Security footage inside a Lorain elementary school captured an employee forcing a student to...
Video appears to confirm Lorain school worker forced student to eat from trash
19
Here’s the latest snowfall forecast for Northeast Ohio; 19 First Alert Weather
View from ODOT snowplow truck on Ohio Turnpike in Sandusky County
Snow emergencies in northern Ohio counties downgraded to ‘Level 2′

Latest News

Ohio democrats proposed a new congressional map.
Ohio Democrats release congressional map after State Supreme Court shuts previous map down
Gov. Mike DeWine is one of several candidates invited by the Ohio Debate Commission to debate...
Ohio governor, US Senate candidates to debate in late March
Cleveland businessman Bernie Moreno ends run for U.S. Senate
Bernie Moreno ends Ohio Senate campaign, commits to support Trump-endorsed candidate
U.S. Supreme Court
Supreme Court hears Senator Ted Cruz’s campaign finance law challenge