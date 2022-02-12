President Biden to visit Cleveland, Lorain next week to discuss infrastructure

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The White House on Saturday announced that President Joe Biden will visit Cleveland and Lorain next week to discuss infrastructure.

The president will highlight the infrastructure law during his trip on Thursday, according to the White House announcement.

Below is the message shared with 19 News:

“On Thursday, February 17, the President will travel to Cleveland and Lorain, Ohio to discuss how the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law delivers for the American people by rebuilding roads and bridges, upgrading water systems, cleaning up the environment, and creating good-paying, union jobs.”

No additional details were immediately available.

