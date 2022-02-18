Mentor man arrested for OVI Thursday evening after striking police car, fire truck

MENTOR-ON-THE-LAKE, Ohio (WOIO) - A 29-year-old man was arrested, and later released on bond, after he allegedly hit a Mentor-on-the-Lake police cruiser, then collided with a fire engine at a different location.

According to police officials, an officer was assisting the fire department with traffic control at the intersection of Andrews Road and Fern Drive at about 10:30 p.m., due to an electrical pole fire.

A Dodge Ram pickup traveling northbound on Andrews struck the officer’s marked patrol car that was blocking the roadway, then accelerated away from the scene.

The driver continued northbound on Andrews when it allegedly struck a Mentor-on-the-Lake Fire Department that was also blocking the roadway.

The truck was disabled following the second accident.

Officials said that while both the patrol car and fire engine were occupied at the time of the collisions, no injuries were reported from either scene.

Officers took the driver, whose name has not been disclosed, into custody.

After being transported the police station and processed, the driver was tested for intoxication and was found to allegedly be twice the legal limit.

He was charged with: failing to maintain reasonable control, Failure to maintain an assured clear distance, leaving the scene of an accident, OVI, BAC Over .17, possession of MJ, and drug paraphernalia.

While this was reported to be the driver’s third alcohol-related offense, he was able to post a cash bond of 10% of $7,500 + costs. ($814.00).

He is required to appear at Mentor-Municipal Court on Feb. 23, for his arraignment.

