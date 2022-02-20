Man wounded in shooting Sunday afternoon at W 10th, taken to Metro Health in ‘trauma arrest’

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland police are investigating a shooting that left one man injured and taken to Metro Health’s Trauma Center on Sunday afternoon.

According to police dispatch, the shooting happened at about 3:30 p.m at the Anejo Tequila Joint parking lot, located in the 1000 block of W 10th Street, less than a mile from Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse.

One man was reported to have been shot in the shoulder and chest next to a white Maserati.

He was then taken to Metro Health and listed in “trauma arrest.”

The victim’s name and age have not been disclosed by police or officials from Metro Health, and investigators are reported to still be at the scene.

THIS IS A DEVELOPING STORY.

