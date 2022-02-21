Woman robbed of car while clearing snow in Summit County, police say

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - Akron police said a 57-year-old woman was robbed of her vehicle in broad daylight as she was cleaning off the snow.

It happened Friday afternoon in the 1900 block of 14th Street SW.

The woman reported to officers that a unknown suspect approached her while she cleared snow and waited for her car to heat up, according to a department news release.

The victim said the suspect pushed her and took off with her vehicle, a 2013 Toyota Rav4, police said.

The car was later recovered in the 800 block of Whitner Avenue, according to the release.

Akron police said there are no suspects and the robbery remains under investigation.

Contact police at 330-375-2490 or 330-375-2Tip if you have any information.

You can also contact Summit County Crimestoppers at 330-434-COPS or text a tip at 274637.

Anonymous tips are accepted.

