Russian flag removed at Cleveland’s Cultural Garden so some Russian-Americans can show support to Ukraine

By Michelle Nicks (WOIO)
Published: Feb. 27, 2022 at 9:41 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The ongoing war in Ukraine gave some Russian-Americans in Northeast Ohio reason to make a bold move to stand in solidarity with Ukrainians, by removing the Russian flag from a local site.

If a picture is worth a thousand words, it speaks volumes that some Russian-Americans here in Northeast Ohio took part in removing the Russian flag at Cleveland’s Cultural Garden that stands for peace.

Marius Judodislus is on the Board of the Lithuanian Cultural Gardens, “It’s a step of bravery and it’s an admission that their government is doing something very wrong.”

The Cleveland man believes it’s important to stand united with Ukraine as war works to divide.

“It’s just tearing people apart seeing this happening,” Judodislus said.

Taking down the Russian flag in Northeast Ohio is a clear act of defiance to condemn the war in Ukraine.

Some Russian-Americans locally are telling 19 News they don’t want to be associated with Putin and a crime against humanity.

Mikhal Khorentonenko climbed a ladder to actually remove the flag, and represents the Board of the Russian Cultural Garden of Cleveland,

“Being Russian, sort of having that culture does not equivocate with supporting the absolutely murderous government. The corrupt and murderous government,” he said.

Khorentonenko says taking down the flag is not brave, it’s the right thing to do.

But, he admits not all Russian-Americans feel the same,

“I know that some people do not support this decision, but in our smaller community of people who represent the Russian Cultural Garden,” Khorentonenko said. “We think that it is not possible to still have the state symbol of a state that unleashed the war on another country.”

Elena Gomer of Ukraine, is fearful for her loved ones and friends in her homeland who never asked for this war, and she feels taking the Russian flag down is one way to stand up for peace.

“It had to be done,” she said.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

