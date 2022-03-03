Ohio BCI working to reunite cremated remains with loved ones following investigation
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Officials are working to reunite cremated remains with the appropriate family members.
The Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigations released a list of names of remains that have not yet been picked up by loved ones. The agency was at Toledo Memorial Park on Thursday to get the remains into the right hands. The Toledo Memorial Park’s President and CEO, Jeff Clegg, said 13abc’s previous coverage of this story helped more than 33 families retrieve the remains of their loved ones.
It comes after authorities served a search warrant at an Akron church in January, finding nearly 90 cremated remains connected to the former Tate funeral home in Toledo. The search was part of an investigation into Shawnte Hardin, a former church pastor, who is facing a series of charges including abuse of a corpse, identity fraud, engaging in a pattern of corrupt activity, tampering with records, theft, and more.
In an interview with Hardin’s attorney, conducted by our sister station WOIO in Cleveland, Hardin claimed he had been holding the cremated remains for Robert Tate. Tate was a funeral director in Toledo, owner of Tate Funeral Homes, who lost his license in 2015 following an investigation that revealed he had stored bodies improperly. Tate has since died.
The full list of names of the remains that have not yet been picked up as of March 2, 2022 is below.
- Joseph Lampkin Jr.
- Datakota Martin
- Willie Arnette Richardson
- Joseph E. White
- Alahan Jones
- Joseph E. Hunter
- McArthur Gray
- Deloris Kynard
- Emma Floyd
- Isac Pirmus
- Glenn Whitaker
- Alac Walker
- Delrae Porreca
- Arden Boldwin
- Hugo Johnson
- Kadron Harris
- Linda Sleet
- Ronald Johnson
- Raymond Campbell
- William Bryant
- Charlene Mize
- Daryl Ballard
- Lee Gray Jr.
- Walter Wade
- Anthony Tyler Reese
- Dalenna Reddit
- Stanley Graves
- Leroy Ray
- James Hall
- Jennifer Richardson
- Larry Hudson
- Theresa Jackson
- Pauline Spence
- Cornelius Rooverson
- John Jackson
- Theopolis Jordan
- Rodney Amason
- Mary Henderson
- Nancy Massey
- Eddie Holman
- Thomas Sevrence
- Edward Ruffin
- Benney Cherko Jr.
- Thersa Johnson
- Wilson Beard
- Glen Jones
- Richard Holmes
- Darnell Castlin
- Nancy Marsh
- De’Vannais Petesson Dunovanl
- Yuone Mayfield
- Sammy Sproull
