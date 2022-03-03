Ohio BCI working to reunite cremated remains with loved ones following investigation

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Officials are working to reunite cremated remains with the appropriate family members.

The Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigations released a list of names of remains that have not yet been picked up by loved ones. The agency was at Toledo Memorial Park on Thursday to get the remains into the right hands. The Toledo Memorial Park’s President and CEO, Jeff Clegg, said 13abc’s previous coverage of this story helped more than 33 families retrieve the remains of their loved ones.

It comes after authorities served a search warrant at an Akron church in January, finding nearly 90 cremated remains connected to the former Tate funeral home in Toledo. The search was part of an investigation into Shawnte Hardin, a former church pastor, who is facing a series of charges including abuse of a corpse, identity fraud, engaging in a pattern of corrupt activity, tampering with records, theft, and more.

In an interview with Hardin’s attorney, conducted by our sister station WOIO in Cleveland, Hardin claimed he had been holding the cremated remains for Robert Tate. Tate was a funeral director in Toledo, owner of Tate Funeral Homes, who lost his license in 2015 following an investigation that revealed he had stored bodies improperly. Tate has since died.

The full list of names of the remains that have not yet been picked up as of March 2, 2022 is below.

Joseph Lampkin Jr.

Datakota Martin

Willie Arnette Richardson

Joseph E. White

Alahan Jones

Joseph E. Hunter

McArthur Gray

Deloris Kynard

Emma Floyd

Isac Pirmus

Glenn Whitaker

Alac Walker

Delrae Porreca

Arden Boldwin

Hugo Johnson

Kadron Harris

Linda Sleet

Ronald Johnson

Raymond Campbell

William Bryant

Charlene Mize

Daryl Ballard

Lee Gray Jr.

Walter Wade

Anthony Tyler Reese

Dalenna Reddit

Stanley Graves

Leroy Ray

James Hall

Jennifer Richardson

Larry Hudson

Theresa Jackson

Pauline Spence

Cornelius Rooverson

John Jackson

Theopolis Jordan

Rodney Amason

Mary Henderson

Nancy Massey

Eddie Holman

Thomas Sevrence

Edward Ruffin

Benney Cherko Jr.

Thersa Johnson

Wilson Beard

Glen Jones

Richard Holmes

Darnell Castlin

Nancy Marsh

De’Vannais Petesson Dunovanl

Yuone Mayfield

Sammy Sproull

