Cuyahoga County prosecutor shuts down businesses on claims of drug trafficking

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Cuyahoga County prosecutor shut down two business on Cleveland’s West Side that they said were negatively affecting the quality of life for those in the area of West 80th and Detroit Avenue.

Abe’s Beauty Supply and the American Food Market are currently out of business after claims by the prosecutor’s office that they are a nuisance to the neighborhood.

The prosecutor’s office released a statement to 19 News:

The safety and well-being of residents and visitors of our county is our number one priority, and every county resident deserves to live in a safe, drug-free neighborhood. For years, those businesses have been destroying the quality of life in the Detroit Shoreway neighborhood. We have now taken action to eliminate this nuisance.

In the complaint filed with Cuyahoga County Common Pleas Court, Cuyahoga County Prosecutor Michael O’Malley alleges police surveillance uncovered what amounted to a drive through drug operation at the corner of West 80th and Detroit, where the businesses are located.

The complaint went on to allege that drugs, fentanyl and crack, were recovered during the investigation and that a search warrant uncovered marijuana, and guns inside the beauty supply shop.

Signs taped to the outside metal shutters of the grocery store deny any involvement in illegal drug activities.

A senior citizen who lives in the area said she had grown tired of the drug activity and was happy to see the corner cleaned up.

“They come in the bus stop, they leave right from the front of the store and come and sell drugs in the bus stop,” said the woman who did not want to be identified, “People come for the drugs, nobody is hanging around her now, the street is empty.”

