Irish flag thief caught on camera in Downtown Willoughby, police say

WILLOUGHBY, Ohio (WOIO) - Surveillance cameras caught a man stealing an Irish flag from a Downtown Willoughby business, and police said detectives need help identifying the suspect.

The timestamp on the footage shows that the theft happened at 10:21 p.m. on March 7.

Willoughby Police shared the footage from The Wild Goose’s surveillance cameras on the department’s Facebook page after the Irish bar shared these photos on their own page asking the suspect to come forward before police were brought in.

Call the Willoughby Police Detective Bureau at 440-953-4210 and reference report #22-07368 if you recognize this suspect or have any other information on this theft.

