Irish flag thief caught on camera in Downtown Willoughby, police say

By Rachel Vadaj
Published: Mar. 9, 2022 at 7:36 PM EST
WILLOUGHBY, Ohio (WOIO) - Surveillance cameras caught a man stealing an Irish flag from a Downtown Willoughby business, and police said detectives need help identifying the suspect.

The timestamp on the footage shows that the theft happened at 10:21 p.m. on March 7.

Willoughby Police shared the footage from The Wild Goose’s surveillance cameras on the department’s Facebook page after the Irish bar shared these photos on their own page asking the suspect to come forward before police were brought in.

Call the Willoughby Police Detective Bureau at 440-953-4210 and reference report #22-07368 if you recognize this suspect or have any other information on this theft.

Winter storm set to impact Northeast Ohio later this week (19 First Alert Weather)
8 arrested in anti-human trafficking operation during NBA All-Star Weekend in Cleveland
Traffic stop leads to SWAT standoff on I-77 in Cuyahoga County
Cleveland woman accused of murder bragged on social media, prosecutors say
Menokka Karr Nealy
5-year-old girl allegedly stabbed to death by mother in Bedford Heights Saturday night

Little Italy porch pirate caught on camera, Cleveland Police say
Do you recognize this van Wooster Police say was involved in hit-skip?
Suspect breaks into Pizza Hut, steals cash from drawers, tries to crack safe, Cleveland Police...
David Hoover
92-year-old man missing from Richfield for ‘last few weeks’