Little Italy porch pirate caught on camera, Cleveland Police say

By Rachel Vadaj
Published: Mar. 10, 2022 at 11:18 PM EST
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - An accused porch pirate is wanted for stealing packages in Little Italy, Cleveland Police confirmed, and detectives need help identifying the suspect.

Police said these thefts happened on the porches of Edgehill on March 9.

The man then took off in what appears to be a white Chrysler minivan, according to police.

Take a close look at the video and this surveillance photo of the suspect shared by the Cleveland Division of Police Third District Community Relations:

Little Italy porch pirate caught on camera, Cleveland Police say

Call the Third District Detective Bureau at 216-623-5318 if you recognize this suspect, the van, or have any other information on these thefts.

