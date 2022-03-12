2 Strong 4 Bullies
Share Your Holidays
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Suspect steals $2081.68 worth of perfume bottles from Walgreen’s, Cleveland Police say

Suspect steals $2081.68 worth of perfume bottles from Walgreen’s, Cleveland Police say
Suspect steals $2081.68 worth of perfume bottles from Walgreen’s, Cleveland Police say(Cleveland Police First District Community Relations)
By Rachel Vadaj
Published: Mar. 11, 2022 at 7:53 PM EST|Updated: 12 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - An accused thief is wanted for stealing $2081.68 worth of perfume and cologne bottles from Walgreen’s, Cleveland Police confirmed, and detectives need help identifying the suspect.

Police said the theft happened at 4281 West 130th St. at 3:35 p.m. on Dec. 19, but Walgreen’s just reported it to authorities.

Take a close look at the surveillance photos shared by the Cleveland Division of Police First District Community Relations:

Suspect steals $2081.68 worth of perfume bottles from Walgreen’s, Cleveland Police say
Suspect steals $2081.68 worth of perfume bottles from Walgreen’s, Cleveland Police say(Cleveland Police First District Community Relations)

Call the First District Detective Unit at 216-623-5118 and reference report #2022-064880 if you recognize this suspect or have any other information on this theft.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Winter storm set to impact Northeast Ohio later this week (19 First Alert Weather)
Winter storm set to impact Northeast Ohio later this week (19 First Alert Weather)
8 arrested in anti-human trafficking operation during NBA All-Star Weekend in Cleveland
8 arrested in anti-human trafficking operation during NBA All-Star Weekend in Cleveland
Traffic stop leads to SWAT standoff on I-77 in Cuyahoga County
Traffic stop leads to SWAT standoff on I-77 in Cuyahoga County
19 News
Cleveland woman accused of murder bragged on social media, prosecutors say
Menokka Karr Nealy
5-year-old girl allegedly stabbed to death by mother in Bedford Heights Saturday night

Latest News

Large fire occurs overnight at old factory building in Lorain
Large fire occurs overnight at old factory building in Lorain (video)
57-year-old Bunde Roebuck is glad her attacker is off the streets, but she worries when he gets...
‘I thought I was gonna die’: Barberton flower shop owner reacts to sentencing of man who beat, robbed, nearly raped her
Alvord Jones
69-year-old Ashtabula County man missing since March 9
K-9 Felon retires from Portage County Sheriff’s Office after 8.5 years
K-9 Felon retires from Portage County Sheriff’s Office after 8.5 years
K-9 Felon retires from Portage County Sheriff’s Office after 8.5 years
K-9 Felon retires from Portage County Sheriff’s Office after 8.5 years