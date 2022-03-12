CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - An accused thief is wanted for stealing $2081.68 worth of perfume and cologne bottles from Walgreen’s, Cleveland Police confirmed, and detectives need help identifying the suspect.

Police said the theft happened at 4281 West 130th St. at 3:35 p.m. on Dec. 19, but Walgreen’s just reported it to authorities.

Take a close look at the surveillance photos shared by the Cleveland Division of Police First District Community Relations:

Suspect steals $2081.68 worth of perfume bottles from Walgreen’s, Cleveland Police say (Cleveland Police First District Community Relations)

Call the First District Detective Unit at 216-623-5118 and reference report #2022-064880 if you recognize this suspect or have any other information on this theft.

