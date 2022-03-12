Suspect steals $2081.68 worth of perfume bottles from Walgreen’s, Cleveland Police say
Published: Mar. 11, 2022 at 7:53 PM EST|Updated: 12 hours ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - An accused thief is wanted for stealing $2081.68 worth of perfume and cologne bottles from Walgreen’s, Cleveland Police confirmed, and detectives need help identifying the suspect.
Police said the theft happened at 4281 West 130th St. at 3:35 p.m. on Dec. 19, but Walgreen’s just reported it to authorities.
Take a close look at the surveillance photos shared by the Cleveland Division of Police First District Community Relations:
Call the First District Detective Unit at 216-623-5118 and reference report #2022-064880 if you recognize this suspect or have any other information on this theft.
