Family and friends honor fallen Elyria Police Officer James Kerstetter 12 years later

ELYRIA, Ohio (WOIO) - A community gathered to remember a fallen officer 12 years after he was killed in the line of duty.

HIs name is James Kerstetter.

You may remember it, If not, you should.

Tuesday afternoon, his brothers and sisters in blue, gathered to honor him with a special wreath-laying ceremony.

Elyria Police Sgt. James Kerstetter was killed in the line of duty March 15, 2010. (WOIO)

“Jimmy was a great officer, he inspired a lot of younger officers, he affected a lot of people and a lot of lives,” said Chief William Pelko, Elyria Police Department.

On March 15, 2010, Sergeant James Kerstetter responded to a call after a woman called 911 and told police that her neighbor kicked in the window of her Elyria home and came in naked, exposing himself to her child.

Police say the man, Ronald Palmer, left and went back to his house where he shot Sgt. Kerstetter.

19 News covered the story extensively.

Police say Palmer tried to flee the scene but officers tracked him down and shot him dead.

Kerstetter left behind his wife and three daughters who miss him dearly.

On this somber anniversary, they came to remember as they do every year on this day.

“It’s a little somber, we always feel blessed today and we’re standing out here in the sunshine and it feels like Dad is looking down on us. But yes and we to see so many people we don’t normally see but yes, it’s sometimes hard, a little,” said Bailey Kerstetter.

Now, Bailey and her sisters wear their father’s badge number on a necklace, with a charm of his fingerprint, keeping him close to their hearts.

Chief Pelko says, they’ll never forget.

“That’s a major thing that we’re a family, that we stick together and keep everybody close when things are going bad and things are going good,” said Pelko.

