Aggravated PNC Bank robber wanted in Cleveland, police say

By Rachel Vadaj and Avery Williams
Published: Mar. 18, 2022 at 1:00 AM EDT|Updated: 12 hours ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland police said a man is wanted for robbing PNC Bank on St. Patrick’s Day, and detectives need help identifying him.

The aggravated robbery happened at 10900 Lorain Ave. at approximately 9:40 a.m. on March 17, according to police.

Police said the suspect approached a teller and demanded money before running northbound on West 110th Street.

The man was given an undisclosed amount, according to the Cleveland FBI.

Take a close look at the surveillance photos shared by the Cleveland Division of Police First District Community Relations:

THE FBI said PNC Bank is offering a $5,000 reward leading to the identification and capture of the suspect.

Contact First District Det. Reddy by calling 216-623-5225 with any information. Reference report #2022-072920.

You can also call the FBI tipline at 1-877-FBI-OHIO.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

