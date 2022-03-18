2 Strong 4 Bullies
Bracket Challenge
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Euclid Police investigate ‘tragic death’ of 2-year-old boy

Euclid Police investigate 'tragic death' of 2-year-old boy
Euclid Police investigate 'tragic death' of 2-year-old boy(WOIO)
By Rachel Vadaj
Published: Mar. 18, 2022 at 4:18 PM EDT|Updated: 21 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EUCLID, Ohio (WOIO) - Euclid Police confirmed an investigation is underway for the “tragic death” of a 2-year-old boy that happened at a home in the 26000 block of Shoreview Avenue on March 18.

His identity is unknown at this time.

The Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner’s Office is assisting in the investigation, Cpt. Mitch Houser said.

Euclid Police are not requesting any assistance or further information from the public, according to Houser.

The cause of death and details of this tragedy have yet to be released.

Return to 19 News for updates.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Winter storm set to impact Northeast Ohio later this week (19 First Alert Weather)
Winter storm set to impact Northeast Ohio later this week (19 First Alert Weather)
8 arrested in anti-human trafficking operation during NBA All-Star Weekend in Cleveland
8 arrested in anti-human trafficking operation during NBA All-Star Weekend in Cleveland
Michele Burns says her mortgage company mistakenly used her money to pay thousands of dollars...
19 Investigates helps Lorain County woman who says her mortgage company used her money to pay neighbors’ taxes
Lorain assistant fire chief arrested
Lorain assistant fire chief arrested, accused of attacking neighbor and hitting his dogs with axe (graphic)
DEA drug arrests
DEA arrests alleged members of a drug trafficking organization in Cleveland

Latest News

FILE - Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) practices with the team during NFL football...
Cleveland Rape Crisis Center on Deshaun Watson joining Browns: ‘We hear your outrage’
Agreement reached in Playhouse Square, union dispute over Cleveland International Film Festival...
Agreement reached in Playhouse Square, union dispute over Cleveland International Film Festival staffing, labor organization says
Gov. Mike DeWine has declined an invitation from the Ohio Debate Commission to debate in late...
Ohio Debate Commission ditches plans for Republican Gubernatorial debate after DeWine declines to participate
Deshaun Watson - NFL quarterback
Cleveland Browns fans divided over decision to bring on QB Deshaun Watson
Cocaine seized in Warren after months-long investigation, police say
Cocaine seized in Warren after months-long investigation, police say