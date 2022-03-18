Euclid Police investigate ‘tragic death’ of 2-year-old boy

EUCLID, Ohio (WOIO) - Euclid Police confirmed an investigation is underway for the “tragic death” of a 2-year-old boy that happened at a home in the 26000 block of Shoreview Avenue on March 18.

His identity is unknown at this time.

The Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner’s Office is assisting in the investigation, Cpt. Mitch Houser said.

Euclid Police are not requesting any assistance or further information from the public, according to Houser.

The cause of death and details of this tragedy have yet to be released.

