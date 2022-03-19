Cocaine seized in Warren after months-long investigation, police say

WARREN, Ohio (WOIO) - A search warrant executed after an investigation spanning several months lead detectives to seize cocaine and a loaded gun on March 18, Warren Police confirmed.

The search warrant was executed on Belvedere Avenue SE by the Warren Police Department Street Crimes Unit, according to police.

Police said detectives seized the following:

approximately half a kilogram of cocaine

one handgun with ammunition

digital scales

a small hand press

$8,000 cash

More arrests may be possible as this investigation continues, according to police.

