Shaker Heights police warn of scammer targeting churches and religious groups

SHAKER HEIGHTS, Ohio (WOIO) - Police officials are alerting residents, community congregations and religious groups of either an individual or group of male scammers running different schemes.

According to police, the first scam involves a distressed male identifying himself as David Cook, sharing a story of his 13-year-old daughter having health problems, due to lack of insulin.

The male will say he has insulin on him, but doesn’t have a car to get to her location.

When people offer a ride to him, he may state he needed to stop at a drug store to get more medicine.

In one incident, the male came out of the drug store empty-handed, requesting more money since he didn’t have enough for medicine.

When people refused the money, the male has asked to be dropped off at another nearby church where his daughter was alleged to be working.

The male then used a similar ruse of going by the name Dave King and being sober for six years thanks to prayer.

Although he claims to work, the scammer will indicate he’s out of money and needed more to buy food for his family of four.

“Although we do not discourage kindness, and respect our community’s desire to help humanity, the manner in which these incidents are being reported seems to indicate a level of deception being provided, and potentially other criminal intent being possible,” police officials said. “We would ask that when anyone is concerned about suspicious acts or behaviors, please call our department immediately at (216) 491-1234 or 911. We will certainly investigate your concerns with a high level of compassion while ensuring that criminal intent is not involved.”

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.