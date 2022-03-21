2 Strong 4 Bullies
2 Akron men plead guilty in connection with murder of 6-year-old girl

By Julia Bingel
Published: Mar. 21, 2022 at 10:38 AM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
SUMMIT COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - Two Akron man have pleaded guilty for their role in the murder of a six-year-old girl in 2020.

Marviya Jones was in a car near Copley Road and Orlando Avenue on Sept. 10, 2020 around 1:15 p.m. when she was shot. The little girl died from her injuries on Sept. 22, 2020.

Akron police said Marqualle Clinkscales and Corey Jemison were shooting at each other from separate vehicles while Jones, who was in a third vehicle, was caught in the cross fire.

According to Akron police, Clinkscales’ shots struck the car Jones was riding in.

Five other children were also inside the car with Jones. One child suffered a graze wound.

Jemison pleaded guilty last Friday to murder and Summit County Common Pleas Judge Tammy O’Brien sentenced him to 16 years to life in prison.

Corey Jemison
Corey Jemison((Source: Akron police))

On Monday, Clinkscales pleaded guilty to murder and Summit County Common Pleas Judge Tammy O’Brien sentenced him to 16 years to life in prison.

He is charged with two counts of felonious assault and tampering with evidence.
He is charged with two counts of felonious assault and tampering with evidence.((Source: Akron police))

Clinkscales was also designated as a violent offender.

