Elyria police: Driver wanted for hurting officer, hitting cruiser while fleeing

ELYRIA, Ohio (WOIO) - Arrest warrants were issued Monday for a driver who Elyria police said hurt an officer and hit a cruiser while fleeing.

According to police, Steven Feckley Jr. drove off with an Elyria police officer stuck between his vehicle and its door before colliding with a parked cop car.

The officer’s injures were minor, according to police.

Officers had responded around 2:40 a.m. to the Journey Inn parking lot, located at 888 Lorain Boulevard, to check out a suspicious vehicle, police said.

Inside the car officers found Feckley, an adult woman, a teenage girl and an infant, according to police.

An officer opened the driver’s side door to wake Feckley, and that’s when Elyria police said he became argumentative and refused to cooperate.

Police said Feckley tried to close the door on the officer and began to drive in reverse.

Feckley then fled the parking lot, after police said he hurt the officer and hit the cruiser.

Elyria police chased the car to North Ridgeville, then Westlake before eventually losing sight of it.

Cleveland officers located the vehicle in Cleveland, according to police, but Feckley was not found.

Police said Feckley is wanted on charges of felonious assault, obstructing official business, vandalism, child endangerment, driving under suspension and reckless driving.

Anyone with information should contact Elyria police.

