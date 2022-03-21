Man steals car with young kids inside, East Cleveland police say

2 Strong 4 Bullies
By Avery Williams
Published: Mar. 21, 2022 at 7:38 AM EDT
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - East Cleveland police said officers took a man into custody overnight after he allegedly stole a car that had two young children inside.

According to East Cleveland police, the man dropped the children off at a Cleveland street corner and they are OK.

The children, just 8 months and 2 years old, were with their mother when the man stole their brown 2012 GMC Station Wagon, East Cleveland police said.

Authorities tracked the car into Cleveland soon after the children were found safe.

Cleveland police stopped the vehicle, and the man was taken into custody, according to East Cleveland police.

The children’s mother was taken to a local hospital with a foot injury.

During their search, East Cleveland shared a description of the suspect vehicle and told the public of their plans to have an AMBER Alert issued.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

