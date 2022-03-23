11-year-old boy dies from gunshot wound, Cleveland police say

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - An 11-year-old child is dead following a late-night shooting incident that occurred on Cleveland’s West side.

According to the Cleveland Division of Police, officers responded to West 49th Street near Park Drive just before 10:30 p.m. on Tuesday night for reports of a shooting.

First responders found an 11-year-old boy at the scene with a gunshot wound to his abdomen.

Cleveland police said officers tried to provide first aid to the child until paramedics arrived.

The boy was eventually taken to MetroHealth Medical Center where he was pronounced dead from the gunshot wound.

According to detectives, preliminary information shows that the child may have accessed the firearm himself, but the circumstances that led up to the shooting are still under investigation by members of Cleveland’s homicide unit.

