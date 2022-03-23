Brooklyn police arrest bank robbery suspect

BROOKLYN, Ohio (WOIO) - A man suspected in a March 16 bank robbery is now in custody, Brooklyn police said.

According to police, Randall Hines robbed the Huntington Bank in the 4200 block of Ridge Road on March 16.

Randall Hines ((Source: Brooklyn police))

Officers said they were able to identify the getaway vehicle using Flock cameras and other community resources.

A warrant was obtained and police said Hines was taken into custody on March 19.

“We wanted to give a shout out to our officers for their diligent work and thank the other agencies that helped out including the Violent Crimes Task Force, the FBI, Orange PD as well as Huntington Bank security. Another win for interagency teamwork,” said Brooklyn police.

