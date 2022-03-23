Cleveland police search for missing 15-year-old girl
Published: Mar. 23, 2022 at 12:29 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland police and family members are asking for the public’s help in finding a missing 15-year-old girl.
The family of Jada Phillips filed a police report on March 23.
Phillips was last seen at a home in the 12700 block of Parkhill Avenue.
Anyone with information is asked to call 216-621-1234.
Anonymous information can be provided by calling Crimestoppers at 216-25-CRIME.
