Cleveland police search for missing 15-year-old girl

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland police and family members are asking for the public’s help in finding a missing 15-year-old girl.

The family of Jada Phillips filed a police report on March 23.

Phillips was last seen at a home in the 12700 block of Parkhill Avenue.

Anyone with information is asked to call 216-621-1234.

Anonymous information can be provided by calling Crimestoppers at 216-25-CRIME.

