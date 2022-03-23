Duo of Sunoco car theft suspects caught on camera, Lorain Police say

LORAIN, Ohio (WOIO) - A woman’s car was stolen at a Sunoco gas station, and detectives need help finding two suspects involved in the theft, Lorain Police confirmed.

The suspects arrived at the gas station in a gold or silver four-door sedan at 5:30 a.m. on March 13, according to police.

Police said when another customer left her SUV to walk into the store, the passenger of the suspect vehicle jumped in the driver’s seat of the SUV and drove off.

During that time, the driver of the suspect vehicle went into the store and put money on her pump, according to police.

Call the Lorain Police Detective Bureau at 440-204-2105 if you recognize either of these suspects.

Tipsters will stay anonymous.

