Impaired driver fatally strikes man riding bike in Summit County, police say

Generic car crash
Generic car crash(MGN)
By Avery Williams
Published: Mar. 26, 2022 at 7:25 AM EDT
SPRINGFIELD TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WOIO) - The Ohio State Highway Patrol said an impaired driver struck and killed a 55-year-old man Friday night in Summit County.

The crash occurred around 8:20 p.m. on U.S. 224 at Kubler Trail in Springfield Township, according to a news release.

Robert Kuba was riding a bicycle, trying to cross the street when he was hit by a 2017 Honda Accord, witnesses told authorities.

The highway patrol said the 60-year-old driver stayed on scene, and troopers discovered he was impaired during their investigation.

The westbound lanes of U.S. 224 were closed for about two hours while the crash was cleared.

