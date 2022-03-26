Impaired driver fatally strikes man riding bike in Summit County, police say

SPRINGFIELD TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WOIO) - The Ohio State Highway Patrol said an impaired driver struck and killed a 55-year-old man Friday night in Summit County.

The crash occurred around 8:20 p.m. on U.S. 224 at Kubler Trail in Springfield Township, according to a news release.

Robert Kuba was riding a bicycle, trying to cross the street when he was hit by a 2017 Honda Accord, witnesses told authorities.

The highway patrol said the 60-year-old driver stayed on scene, and troopers discovered he was impaired during their investigation.

“This is such a preventable tragedy. If you plan on drinking, please designate a sober driver.”

The westbound lanes of U.S. 224 were closed for about two hours while the crash was cleared.

