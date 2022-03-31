11-year-old girl found after being missing for several days, Cleveland police say

UPDATE: Cleveland police shared an update early Saturday morning that Aye’va was found. “The Cleveland Division of Police would like to thank everyone for their assistance in locating Aye’va.”

Original story below.

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland police and family members are looking for a missing 11-year-old girl.

According to police, Aye’va Lewis was last seen at her home in the 3500 block of E. 153rd Street near Kinsman Road at around 1 p.m. on March 30.

Family members told police they believe Lewis packed a bag and left home.

According to her mother, Lewis is 5′0″, and about 145 lbs, with brown eyes, black hair tied in a bun, and also has a noticeable gap in her front teeth.

She was last seen wearing a black NASA hoodie with the Earth prominently displayed, blue jeans and black Crocs.

She also answers to the nickname “Avee.”

Family members are planning to be out in the neighborhood near where she was last seen starting at 5 p.m. tonight to canvas abandoned homes and distribute flyers to local businesses.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or 216-621-1234.

