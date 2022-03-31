Elyria Police: car crashes into cruiser, officer, driver, 10-year-old passenger hospitalized

ELYRIA, Ohio (WOIO) - A driver failed to yield while making a turn and crashed into a police cruiser, injuring herself, her 10-year-old passenger, and the on-duty officer, Elyria Police confirmed.

The crash happened at 6:48 a.m. on March 30, Det. Lt. Bill Lantz said.

On Wednesday, March 30, 2022, at 6:48 a.m., Elyria Police officers responded to an injury motor vehicle crash on Fuller Road near Edward Avenue involving an on-duty police officer.

Ofc. Terrance Kenneally was on routine patrol driving an Elyria Police cruiser eastbound on Fuller Road approaching Edward Avenue, according to Lantz.

Lantz said a Grafton woman driving a 2001 Toyota Corolla with a 10-year-old passenger was heading westbound on Fuller Road.

She failed to yield the right of way while attempting to turn onto Edward Avenue and collided with the cruiser, Lantz said.

Both the cruiser and the car sustained disabling damage in the crash, according to Lantz.

Lantz confirmed all three suffered non-life-threatening injuries from the crash and were taken to University Hospitals Elyria by Lifecare.

The driver of the Corolla was issued a failure to yield - left turn, according to Lantz.

Kenneally was not responding to a call to service at the time of the crash, Lantz said.

Elyria Police Chief Bill Pelko said Keneally, the Corolla driver, and her passenger are in the department’s thoughts and prayers for a speedy recovery.

