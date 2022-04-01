EASTLAKE, Ohio (WOIO) - A theft suspect is wanted for stealing $2,000 worth of various brands of cigarettes, Eastlake Police confirmed.

Detectives need the community to come forward and identify him.

The theft happened at Circle K on Lakeshore Boulevard at 12:44 a.m. on March 31, according to police.

Take a close look at the surveillance photo shared by Eastlake Police:

Eastlake theft suspect steals $2,000 worth of cigarettes, police say (Eastlake Police)

Call Ptl. Hess at 440-951-1400 #5 and reference report #2200553 if you recognize him.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.