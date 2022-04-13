Haven of Portage County helps area’s homeless with new shelter, other resources

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Haven of Portage County opened its doors to the area’s homeless in April.

The new facility can accommodate 64 men and women and, according to its website, “provides holistic healing through the power of the gospel.”

Opening the facility took years of planning and happened with help from a large fundraising campaign.

Haven of Portage County states it also helps individuals obtain a photo identification and GEDs.

Donations are always needed including food, money and gift cards to places like Giant Eagle, Walmart and Aldi.

Volunteering opportunities also exist.

They operate at 2645 Route 59 in Ravenna Township and can be reached at 330-235-8600 and info@portagehaven.org.

