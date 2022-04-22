Farmer Jones Farm Market opens back up with temporary set up as they rebuild new market

HURON, Ohio (WOIO) - The Jones family starts fresh Saturday, April 23 by opening up a temporary Farmer Jones Farm Market. The market is a part of world-renown The Chef’s Garden family farm.

Their previous market burned down in January 2022. How the fire started remains a mystery.

They are working on building a new market in the meantime.

“You never rebuild a 100-year-old barn, but those memories are with us and we’re going to make some new memories,” said Lee Jones, a co-owner of the farm. “There’s been a lot of planning, a lot of excitement. The community has just been so supportive. We’re looking forward to seeing those folks back at the farm market.”

This July, the new market will open giving them a chance to re-invent.

“In the barn we were working in the confines of an old dairy barn which was cool in its own right but now we can lay this out in a way that really works for a farm market. It’s turning lemons into lemonade if you will,” said Lee.

The fresh produce at the farmer’s market comes from the family’s farm which is across the street.

This temporary market will be open every Saturday from 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. It is located at 1517 Scheid Road in Huron.

