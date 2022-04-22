2 Strong 4 Bullies
Bracket Challenge
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Farmer Jones Farm Market opens back up with temporary set up as they rebuild new market

(Source: WOIO)
(Source: WOIO)((Source: WOIO))
By Katie Tercek
Published: Apr. 22, 2022 at 10:11 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HURON, Ohio (WOIO) - The Jones family starts fresh Saturday, April 23 by opening up a temporary Farmer Jones Farm Market. The market is a part of world-renown The Chef’s Garden family farm.

Their previous market burned down in January 2022. How the fire started remains a mystery.

They are working on building a new market in the meantime.

“You never rebuild a 100-year-old barn, but those memories are with us and we’re going to make some new memories,” said Lee Jones, a co-owner of the farm. “There’s been a lot of planning, a lot of excitement. The community has just been so supportive. We’re looking forward to seeing those folks back at the farm market.”

This July, the new market will open giving them a chance to re-invent.

“In the barn we were working in the confines of an old dairy barn which was cool in its own right but now we can lay this out in a way that really works for a farm market. It’s turning lemons into lemonade if you will,” said Lee.

The fresh produce at the farmer’s market comes from the family’s farm which is across the street.

This temporary market will be open every Saturday from 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. It is located at 1517 Scheid Road in Huron.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two Cleveland brothers say they were driving on Wednesday afternoon when a mom nearly threw her...
Cleveland brothers say a mother tried to throw her toddler in front of their truck
Strongsville police are investigating a possible murder-suicide that happened in the 14000...
Man shoots, kills woman before turning gun on self in Strongsville: docs
Officer Dominic Francis (Source: blufftonicon.com)
Ohio police officer fatally struck in high speed chase
Source: Strongsville Police Department
Strongsville police: man, woman shot dead Saturday morning in potential murder-suicide
Micey Stiver (Source: North Royalton police)
Amber Alert canceled: 12-year-old North Royalton girl found safe, suspect in custody

Latest News

Bryan Esters (Source: Akron police)
Akron man convicted of execution-style murder sentenced to life in prison
Kyle Brooks (Source: Medina County Sheriff)
$200,000 bond set for Medina County high school teacher accused of sexual battery
Macedonia police dashcam shows driver crash stolen car during chase
Macedonia police dashcam shows driver cry out for mom after chase ends in arrest (video)
Macedonia police dashcam shows driver cry out for mom after chase ends in arrest
Macedonia police dashcam shows driver cry out for mom after chase ends in arrest