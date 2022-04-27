State police: 49-year-old reported missing from Shaker Heights found

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - State police said the man who was initially reported missing from Shaker Heights has been found located.

Missing Endangered Person Advisory UPDATE: Timothy Cutler has been located and is safe. The MEPA is canceled. Thank you for the RT's. — PA State Police (@PAStatePolice) April 27, 2022

Timothy Cutler was last seen near Braemer Road in Shaker Heights at around 4:30 a.m. on April 26, according to Pennsylvania State Police.

Cutler did not report to work on Tuesday and he missed a family engagement, Shaker Heights police said.

The 49-year-old professor was driving a 2020 Toyota Corolla with Ohio registration. Investigators said his locked vehicle has since been found in the Allegany National Park in Pennsylvania.

State police said Cutler, who is 5 feet 10 inches tall and weighs 150 pounds, was considered to be at “special risk of harm or injury.”

Investigators did not say where Cutler was found.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.