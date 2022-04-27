2 Strong 4 Bullies
State police: 49-year-old reported missing from Shaker Heights found

Timothy Cutler
Timothy Cutler(Source: Pennsylvania State Police)
By Chris Anderson
Published: Apr. 27, 2022 at 6:32 AM EDT
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - State police said the man who was initially reported missing from Shaker Heights has been found located.

Timothy Cutler was last seen near Braemer Road in Shaker Heights at around 4:30 a.m. on April 26, according to Pennsylvania State Police.

Cutler did not report to work on Tuesday and he missed a family engagement, Shaker Heights police said.

The 49-year-old professor was driving a 2020 Toyota Corolla with Ohio registration. Investigators said his locked vehicle has since been found in the Allegany National Park in Pennsylvania.

State police said Cutler, who is 5 feet 10 inches tall and weighs 150 pounds, was considered to be at “special risk of harm or injury.”

Investigators did not say where Cutler was found.

