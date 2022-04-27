Cleveland man sent to prison for exchanging sex messages with agent impersonating a teen girl

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A Northeast Ohio man was sentenced to 60 months in prison for exchanging sexually explicit messages with an undercover officer who he believed was a 13-year-old girl.

According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office Western District of Virginia, Matthew Benjamin Foltz used the app “Whisper” to converse with a user impersonating a teenager.

Foltz, of Cleveland, tried several times during the message exchanges to bring the 13-year-old girl back to his Ohio home “so that he could impregnate her and teacher her how to please him sexually.”

Investigators said Foltz, who also used an alias to identify himself, provided a photograph and airline information for a flight to Ohio.

The 29-year-old pleaded guilty earlier this year to one count of persuading, enticing, or coercing a person to travel in interstate commerce to engage in sexual activity.

