2 Strong 4 Bullies
CBS19 Advertising
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Cleveland man sent to prison for exchanging sex messages with agent impersonating a teen girl

*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
*NOTE: This is a stock photo.(piqsels)
By Chris Anderson
Published: Apr. 27, 2022 at 7:44 AM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A Northeast Ohio man was sentenced to 60 months in prison for exchanging sexually explicit messages with an undercover officer who he believed was a 13-year-old girl.

According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office Western District of Virginia, Matthew Benjamin Foltz used the app “Whisper” to converse with a user impersonating a teenager.

Foltz, of Cleveland, tried several times during the message exchanges to bring the 13-year-old girl back to his Ohio home “so that he could impregnate her and teacher her how to please him sexually.”

Investigators said Foltz, who also used an alias to identify himself, provided a photograph and airline information for a flight to Ohio.

The 29-year-old pleaded guilty earlier this year to one count of persuading, enticing, or coercing a person to travel in interstate commerce to engage in sexual activity.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two Cleveland brothers say they were driving on Wednesday afternoon when a mom nearly threw her...
Cleveland brothers say a mother tried to throw her toddler in front of their truck
Strongsville police are investigating a possible murder-suicide that happened in the 14000...
Man shoots, kills woman before turning gun on self in Strongsville: docs
Officer Dominic Francis (Source: blufftonicon.com)
Ohio police officer fatally struck in high speed chase
Source: Strongsville Police Department
Strongsville police: man, woman shot dead Saturday morning in potential murder-suicide
Cleveland police seek to identity men seen in viral video pointing guns at officer
Cleveland photojournalist assaulted while reporting on standoff; 1 taken into custody (video)

Latest News

(Source: RING)
Assistant fire chief in Lorain due in court for allegedly attacking neighbor, 2 dogs
Millions of Philips manufactured CPAP and respiratory machines are being recalled.
More than 1 million patients wait on replacements for recalled Philips CPAP machines
(Source: RING)
Assistant fire chief in Lorain due in court for allegedly attacking neighbor, 2 dogs
Changing housing market
Union Home Mortgage says changing market conditions prompted layoffs in Strongsville
Union Home Mortgage layoffs
Union Home Mortgage layoffs