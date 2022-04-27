Suspect in custody, accused of shooting man in the head, Akron police say

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - A 31-year-old man was arrested Monday and charged in connection with a shooting which happened over the weekend.

Akron police said Dustin Fenwick shot a 41-year-old man in the head on Saturday, April 23 around 9:10 p.m.

Dustin Fenwick ((Source: Akron police))

According to police, the victim was found inside a car in the area of York and Dayton Streets.

The victim was conscious and attempting to drive away, but was stopped on the embankment at the intersection, said officers.

The victim, whose name is not being released, is being treated at Summa Health Akron City Hospital and according to police is expected to survive his injuries.

Fenwick was arrested at a home on Hazel Street Monday morning and police said he confessed to the crime.

Police added Fenwick may also face charges in an unrelated crime.

