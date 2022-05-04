Teen shot multiple times in East Akron by unknown suspect, police say

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - Akron Police confirmed an 18-year-old man was seriously injured after being shot multiple times by an unknown suspect, along with other male subjects, on May 3.

Officers were sent to the shooting at approximately 2:40 p.m. in the 1100 block of Chesapeake Drive, according to police.

Police said a caller stated a shooting victim was placed into a car that left the scene.

Responding officers found the car in the parking lot in the 1200 block of S. Arlington Street with a victim inside, police said.

Officers found the 18-year-old man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds and gave him first aid until EMS arrived, according to police.

According to police, the victim was taken to Summa Health Akron City Hospital where he is listed in serious condition as of 6:30 p.m. on May 4.

Officers back at the scene found shell casings among other evidence, police said.

The preliminary information gathered shows the victim was shot by an unknown suspect who ran away from the scene with other male subjects after the shooting, according to police.

Police said detectives are still working to determine the exact circumstances surrounding the incident.

Call the Akron Police Detective Bureau at 330-375-2490 or 330-375-2Tip and reference report #22-53597 if you have any information on this case.

You can also call the Summit County Crimestoppers at 330-434-COPS or text TIPSCO with your tips to 274637.

Callers can stay anonymous.

