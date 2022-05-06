Ohio Redistricting Commission submits new ‘old’ maps

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Ohio Redistricting Commission was required to submit new maps by Friday morning redrawing the Ohio House and Senate districts.

The Ohio Supreme Court rejected the first four sets of maps, saying they favored Republicans too much in the way the state was divided.

So instead of going back to the drawing board, the commission voted and passed the same third set of maps previously rejected by the court after submitted in February.

Because of the continued delay, Ohio House and Senate races were not on the primary ballots this past Tuesday.

New maps need to be approved so a special primary can be held sometime before the November general election, and we’re running out of time.

Because of the delay, that special election will cost tax payers approximately $20 million.

