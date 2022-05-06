2 Strong 4 Bullies
CBS19 Advertising
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Ohio Redistricting Commission submits new ‘old’ maps

By Dan DeRoos
Published: May. 6, 2022 at 10:57 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Ohio Redistricting Commission was required to submit new maps by Friday morning redrawing the Ohio House and Senate districts.

The Ohio Supreme Court rejected the first four sets of maps, saying they favored Republicans too much in the way the state was divided.

So instead of going back to the drawing board, the commission voted and passed the same third set of maps previously rejected by the court after submitted in February.

Because of the continued delay, Ohio House and Senate races were not on the primary ballots this past Tuesday.

New maps need to be approved so a special primary can be held sometime before the November general election, and we’re running out of time.

Because of the delay, that special election will cost tax payers approximately $20 million.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cleveland police seek to identity men seen in viral video pointing guns at officer
Cleveland photojournalist assaulted while reporting on standoff; 1 taken into custody (video)
Micey Stiver (Source: North Royalton police)
Amber Alert canceled: 12-year-old North Royalton girl found safe, suspect in custody
Strongsville police are investigating a possible murder-suicide that happened in the 14000...
Man shoots, kills woman before turning gun on self in Strongsville: docs
Shooting scene on Forestdale Avenue
2 boys shot near Cleveland apartment complex
Cleveland firefighter arrested, charged with voluntary manslaughter
Cleveland firefighter arrested, charged with voluntary manslaughter

Latest News

Voters in Lucas County, Ohio during the May 3 Primary Election. Ohio had its third lowest voter...
Tuesday saw third lowest primary voter turnout in Ohio since 1986
Representative Shontel Brown defeated former State Senator Nina Turner in the rematch for...
Representative Shontel Brown wins congressional democratic nomination in a landslide victory
19 News 11-11:30 p.m.
Representative Shontel Brown wins congressional democratic nomination in a landslide victory
Riverside High School
Riverside Local Schools’ $5.37 million bond levy to construct new 6-12 grade complex fails