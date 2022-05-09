Cleveland Clinic to expand largest brain study ever to see effects of yoga, music therapy

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Cleveland Clinic has received a $2 million grant from the State of Ohio that will look to expand their current Brain Study, which is already the largest ever for brain disease.

The study looks to see if certain interventions can help delay or even prevent neurological diseases. The research is being expanding to include yoga, music therapy diet and other wellness interventions. Researchers will enroll people who are showing early signs of brain disease to see the effects that those different activities have.

Below is a full description of the study:

“The landmark study follows up to 200,000 healthy participants over 20 years. The study aims to better understand why millions of people around the world suffer from brain diseases, with the goal of pinpointing disease biomarkers early, well before clinical symptoms present themselves. The study will collect data from up to 200,000 neurologically healthy individuals over a 20-year period to identify brain disease biomarkers and targets for preventing and curing neurological disorders. One in every six people around the globe has a neurological disease such as Alzheimer’s disease, Parkinson’s disease, multiple sclerosis, stroke or epilepsy. While the medical community has learned to manage some symptoms of brain disorders, it remains challenging to predict who will become sick or how to cure these diseases”.

