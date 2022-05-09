Man wanted after robbing Akron CVS at gunpoint, police say

Akron, Ohio (WOIO) - Akron police began a search for a suspect who robbed a CVS store at gunpoint in the early morning of May 7, according to Lt. Michael Miller of the Akron Police Department.

The robbery happened around 4:30 a.m. Saturday at the CVS location in the 500 block of E. Market Street, according to a news release.

The cashier who was involved in the robbery told police the man was “noticeably shaken” when entering the store and showed the cashier the gun he had in his waistband, Miller said.

The suspect ran out of the store with an unknown amount of money, the report said.

Police said at least one witness saw the man link up with a second man in the parking lot and left the area.

Police described the suspect as a Black man in his early 20′s.

The man is 6 feet tall and weighs around 140 to 160 pounds, the report said.

He is wearing a black hooded sweatshirt with “Just Do It” on the sleeves with black sweatpants and brown boots, according to officials.

Anyone with information is strongly encouraged to call the Akron Police Department Detective Bureau at 330-375-2490 or 330-375-2Tip.

Tips can also be sent via text message by texting TIPSCO with your tip to 274637.

