For ‘long haulers’ the complete COVID picture isn’t clear

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) -Doctors from the Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health in Baltimore are trying to paint a clearer picture for people who suffered from what’s been called long-haul COVID.

Long haul COVID impacted only certain individuals and turned normal symptoms into a struggle for weeks and months.

It’s estimated about 30 percent of people who caught COVID had, or are battling long-term.

Tuesday afternoon, doctors with Johns Hopkins discussed long COVID as well as the United States about to hit the grim 1,000,000 mark for COVID pandemic deaths.

Approximately 2,000 people a day are still dying from COVID.

There is also concern a current surge could get worse with stealth Omicron now the dominant variant in the U.S.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.