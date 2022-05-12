COVID-19 not going away as cases in Ohio continue to increase

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - For the sixth straight week, COVID in Ohio has gotten worse, not better, as several variants of omicron are spreading.

This comes as the country surpassed 1 million deaths since the beginning of the pandemic more than two years ago.

While cases are rising, hospitalizations and ICU numbers remain stable, meaning people aren’t getting as sick when contracting Omicron BA.2 and now Omicron BA.2.12.

“The continued rate of rise is basically because we’re not trying anymore, and if you don’t try this is what happens,” according to infectious disease expert Dr. Amy Edwards, with University Hospitals.

Dr. Edwards said if people were to continue masking the spread may not be so rampant.

While the number of new cases reported by the Ohio Department of Health was higher again this week, it should be noted the number is more than likely much higher because of the amount of at-home tests that are not reported to the state.

Last week, the ODH reported 11,013 new cases and this week there were 15,970 cases reported from hospitals and medical offices.

