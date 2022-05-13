2 Strong 4 Bullies
Northeast Ohio Weather: Rain returns this weekend; turning cooler next week

By Samantha Roberts
Published: May. 13, 2022 at 1:33 AM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - We’ve been enjoying quite the stretch of weather, haven’t we?

Unfortunately, all good things must come to an end.

Rain will be returning to the area this weekend.

Expect widely scattered storms to develop on Saturday afternoon.

The only exception to this timing is around the I-71 corridor, where we may see a few scattered showers and storms in the morning.

Temperatures will soar into the low 80s on Saturday afternoon, making for a great day to get outside.

Just be aware of the threat for hit or miss storms.

Passing storms will continue through the overnight hours.

Luckily, we were able to make an adjustment to Sunday’s forecast.

Models indicate that Sunday will be drier than originally expected.

While a passing shower or storm can’t be ruled out Sunday afternoon, most of the rain will hold off until Sunday night into Monday morning.

Monday morning’s commute will be quite wet.

