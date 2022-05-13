Northeast Ohio Weather: Scattered thunderstorms Saturday afternoon and evening

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A little more moisture has filled the atmosphere today. I still wouldn’t call it muggy though. A mix of sun and clouds with afternoon temperatures in the 80 to 85 degree range. A lake breeze develops this afternoon. Dry and pleasant for your Friday night plans. Temperatures remain above 60 degrees overnight. A disturbance tracks in from the south tomorrow. This will trigger afternoon and evening thunderstorms. Any storms that do form will be very slow moving. Local heavy rain will be possible. Most of Sunday now appears to be dry. Early morning clouds will give way to a partly cloudy sky. A cold front tracks through Sunday night with showers. High temperatures will be in the 70s to around 80 degrees both Saturday and Sunday. We trend cooler by Monday.

